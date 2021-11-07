Cambria County

Monday: Barbecued chicken, bowtie pasta, baked beans, wheat bread and peaches.

Tuesday: Greek chicken salad, wedding soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.

Wednesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, white bread and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.

Somerset County

Monday: Salmon croquettes, cocktail sauce, cheesy hash browns, sliced carrots and clementine.

Tuesday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, baked apples and crackers.

Wednesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, diced peaches and rye bread.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and wheat dinner roll.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.

Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

