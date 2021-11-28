Cambria County
Monday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, baked potato, creamed corn, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Crispy chicken salad, mixed greens, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Chili, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, cornbread and applesauce.
Thursday: Salmon cake with white wine cream sauce, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Friday: Hawaiian chicken, blended rice pilaf, vegetables, pears and dinner roll.
Somerset County
Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pickled egg/beets and tropical fruit salad.
Tuesday: baked chicken with gravy, seasoned whole mini potatoes, mixed vegetables and banana.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and diced peaches.
Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, applesauce and Italian bread.
Friday: Chicken rice soup, ham salad sandwich, melon cup and crackers.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef salad sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.