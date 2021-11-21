Cambria County

Monday: Chicken marsala with sauce, pasta, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, nacho chips and fruit.

Wednesday: Creamy chicken divan, white rice, green beans, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat bread.

Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit cocktail and sugar cookie.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Spaghetti, green beans, Italian bread, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Turkey, mashed potatoes, chestnut dressing, Brussels sprouts, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad, fruit cocktail and grapes.

Thursday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, peas, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pineapple and tangerines.

Friday: Dinner: Chicken patty, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.

