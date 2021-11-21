Cambria County
Monday: Chicken marsala with sauce, pasta, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, nacho chips and fruit.
Wednesday: Creamy chicken divan, white rice, green beans, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Center closed.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat bread.
Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit cocktail and sugar cookie.
Thursday: Center closed.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Spaghetti, green beans, Italian bread, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Turkey, mashed potatoes, chestnut dressing, Brussels sprouts, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, peas, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pineapple and tangerines.
Friday: Dinner: Chicken patty, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
