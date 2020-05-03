Cambria County
Monday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread and sherbet.
Tuesday: Barbecued glazed turkey burger with cheddar, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and orange juice.
Thursday: Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables and apple crisp with whipped topping.
Friday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad, fruit medley and yellow cake with icing.
Tuesday: Chipped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, apple and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, diced pears and dinner roll.
Thursday: Baked chicken with gravy, seasoned mini potatoes, Brussel sprouts, mandarin oranges and corn bread muffin.
Friday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, melon fruit cup and rye bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.