Cambria County
Monday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich, lentil soup with crackers and orange.
Wednesday: Sweet sausage minestrone over bowtie pasta, wax beans, dinner roll and cookie.
Thursday: Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, white bread and pudding.
Friday: Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad, fruit medley and spice cake with icing.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and apple.
Wednesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, diced pears, cottage cheese and rye bread.
Thursday: Baked chicken with gravy, seasoned whole mini potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mandarin oranges and corn bread muffin.
Friday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, pineapple tidbits and cheddar cheese rectangle.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets, broccoli, cottage cheese sandwich and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
