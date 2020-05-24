Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Wednesday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, lentil soup with crackers and orange.
Friday: Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, white bread and fruited Jell-O.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with cheese, fruit cocktail and rye bread.
Thursday: Beef noodle soup, chicken salad sandwich, sliced tomato and lettuce leaf, apple and crackers.
Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage link, citrus salad, muffin and V8 Juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patties, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
