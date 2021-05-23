Cambria County
Monday: Beef burgundy, bowtie pasta, carrot coins, wheat bread and orange.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken Caesar salad, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, vegetables and wheat bread.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan corn, Italian bread and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, baked butter beans, macaroni salad, fruit salad and apple lattice pie.
Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Ham pot pie, mixed green salad with egg, fruit cup and rye bread.
Thursday: Beef noodle soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumber/tomato salad, apple and crackers.
Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage link, citrus salad, whole grain muffin and V8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
