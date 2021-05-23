Cambria County

Monday: Beef burgundy, bowtie pasta, carrot coins, wheat bread and orange.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken Caesar salad, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, vegetables and wheat bread.

Friday: Vegetable lasagna, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan corn, Italian bread and warm cinnamon applesauce.

Somerset County

Monday: Hot dog on bun, baked butter beans, macaroni salad, fruit salad and apple lattice pie.

Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Ham pot pie, mixed green salad with egg, fruit cup and rye bread.

Thursday: Beef noodle soup, chicken salad sandwich, cucumber/tomato salad, apple and crackers.

Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage link, citrus salad, whole grain muffin and V8 juice.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Chicken parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.

Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

