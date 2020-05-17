Cambria County
Monday: Pulled pork sandwich, Hawaiian coleslaw, Ranch potatoes and cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken Cobb salad, barley vegetable soup, dinner roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread and applesauce.
Thursday: Pot roast, whipped potato and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Cheeseburger, barbecued butter beans, macaroni salad and cantaloupe.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, baked butter beans, melon fruit cup and chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs, mixed green salad, pineapple tidbits and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Marinate pork chop, cheesy hash browns, broccoli and cauliflower, carrot raisin salad and apricot halves.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, confetti coleslaw, diced pears and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, mixed vegetables, yogurt and orange.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patties, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and oranges.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, bananas and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apples.
Friday: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
