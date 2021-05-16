Cambria County
Monday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, pineapple and cherries, green beans, bread and pineapple and cherries.
Tuesday: Fiesta chicken salad, mixed greens with tortilla strips, tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Maple Dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Barbecued riblet, potato and corn chowder with crackers, corn bread square and peaches.
Friday: Roasted sliced turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Jell-O.
Somerset County
Monday: Ham barbecue sandwich, marinated pasta, salad, church slaw and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Italian marinated pork chop, cheesy hash browns, broccoli and cauliflower, carrot raisin salad and tropical fruit salad.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, confetti coleslaw, diced pears, cottage cheese and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, mozzarella cheese stick and orange.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-cooked egg, mixed fruit and apples.
