Cambria County
Monday: Gnocchi gratin with ham and peas, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and warm applesauce.
Tuesday: Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich, baked potato soup with crackers and fresh melon.
Wednesday: Baked porcupine ball with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrot, dinner roll and tapioca pudding.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Friday: Breaded fish square, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatos and pineapple.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, applesauce and Boston cream pie.
Tuesday: Vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, fruit cocktail, cheddar cheese rectangle and crackers.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, broccoli florets and banana.
Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit medley and dinner roll.
Friday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, pierogies, vegetables, diced peaches and coleslaw.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetables salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
