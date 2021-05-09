Cambria County

Monday: Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and cookie.

Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, tossed salad, cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella, roasted Parmesan potatoes, carrots and fruit.

Thursday: Meatballs, pasta with marinara, tossed salad and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, beets, wheat bread and applesauce.

Somerset County

Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, melon cup and Boston cream pie.

Tuesday: Vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, fruit cocktail, mozzarella cheese stick and crackers.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, mixed vegetables and banana.

Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit medley and dinner roll.

Friday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, pierogies, vegetables, diced peaches and coleslaw.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.

Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and oranges.

