Cambria County
Monday: Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, tossed salad, cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella, roasted Parmesan potatoes, carrots and fruit.
Thursday: Meatballs, pasta with marinara, tossed salad and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, beets, wheat bread and applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, melon cup and Boston cream pie.
Tuesday: Vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, fruit cocktail, mozzarella cheese stick and crackers.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, mixed vegetables and banana.
Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit medley and dinner roll.
Friday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, pierogies, vegetables, diced peaches and coleslaw.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and oranges.
