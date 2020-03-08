Cambria County

Monday: Cheeseburger, buttered potatoes, corn and fruit.

Tuesday: Barbecue ribette, coleslaw, wheat bread and sliced apples.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit salad.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes and green beans.

Friday: Baked crab cake, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and Clementine.

Wednesday: Chopped steak with gravy, parslied red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit medley and wheat bread.

Thursday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Potato crusted cod, pierogies, vegetables, church slaw, banana and dinner roll.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.

Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.

Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.

Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.

