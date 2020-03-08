Cambria County
Monday: Cheeseburger, buttered potatoes, corn and fruit.
Tuesday: Barbecue ribette, coleslaw, wheat bread and sliced apples.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes and green beans.
Friday: Baked crab cake, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and Clementine.
Wednesday: Chopped steak with gravy, parslied red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit medley and wheat bread.
Thursday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Potato crusted cod, pierogies, vegetables, church slaw, banana and dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.