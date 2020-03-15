Cambria County
Monday: Chili con carne, broccoli, baked potato with margarine, mini biscuit, white bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Bologna and cheese sandwich, potato salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Hot dog, cheesy hash browns, green beans and fruit.
Thursday: Breaded pork patty, whipped potatoes and carrots.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, bread stick and diced peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, green beans and diced peaches.
Tuesday: Irish pot roast, carrot raisin salad, jellied Shamrock salad, cottage cheese and Irish scone.
Wednesday: Beef barley soup and crackers, chicken salad sandwich, marinated pasta salad and apple.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with egg, fruit cocktail and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, Russian beef salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
