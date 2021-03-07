Cambria County
Monday: Sweet and sour pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Open turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread and applesauce.
Wednesday: Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.
Thursday: Baked meatloaf with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, Parmesan corn, wheat bread and banana pudding.
Friday: Tuna salad, cauliflower soup with crackers and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and clementine.
Wednesday: Chopped steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, Brussel sprouts, fruit medley and wheat bread.
Thursday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, pierogies, vegetables, church slaw, banana and dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
