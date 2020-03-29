Cambria County
Tuesday: Greek chicken salad, mixed greens with dressing, dinner roll, mandarin oranges and cookie.
Wednesday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Sweet sausage minestrone over bowties, tossed salad, dinner roll and watermelon.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, lentil soup with crackers and orange.
Somerset County
Tuesday: Beef ravioli, mixed green salad with cheese, Italian dressing, citrus salad and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Barbecued beef sandwich on wheat bun, cheddar cheese rectangle, broccoli salad and diced peaches.
Friday: Vegetarian vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, carrot raisin salad, orange and crackers.
Meals on Wheels
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patties, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
