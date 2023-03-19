Cambria County
Monday: Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and pudding.
Friday: Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, vegetable soup, sandwich bun and gelatin.
Somerset County
Monday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, tropical fruit salad and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, melon cup, cheddar cheese rectangle and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, diced pears, yogurt and rye bread.
Friday: Cheese omelet, sausage link, fresh orange, whole grain muffin and V-8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patties, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, oranges and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, bananas and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apples.
