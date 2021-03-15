Cambria County
Monday: Pork loin with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Tuesday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn/black beans, seasoned rice and fruit.
Wednesday: Corned beef and cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and lime sherbet.
Thursday: Turkey reuben with sauerkraut, veggie chowder with crackers and mixed fruit.
Friday: Salmon, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, green beans and diced peaches.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Pot roast, carrot raisin salad, jellied shamrock salad, cottage cheese and Irish scone.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, chicken salad sandwich, marinated pasta salad, apple and crackers.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with egg, fruit cocktail and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and an orange.
