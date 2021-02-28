Cambria County
Monday: Barbecued pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Tuesday: Chicken Caesar club, broccoli soup with crackers and blushed pears.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Thursday: Baked ziti with cheese topping, meatballs with marinara, tossed salad, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit.
Friday: Seafood macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, orange and applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pickled egg/beets and melon fruit cup.
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken, brown rice pilaf, vegetables and molded citrus salad.
Thursday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad, Italian dressing, apricot halves and corn muffin.
Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese, coleslaw and diced peaches.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatball, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.