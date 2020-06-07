Cambria County

Monday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, bread and applesauce cake.

Tuesday: Fiesta chicken salad, mixed greens with tortilla strips, tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.

Wednesday: Roasted sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and cookie.

Thursday: Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries.

Friday: Barbecued ribette, summer potato and corn chowder with crackers, cornbread square and fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, orange and brownie.

Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, pineapple tidbits and corn muffin.

Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato salad, fruit salad and crackers.

Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, seasoned whole mini potatoes, vegetables and baked apples.

Friday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and fruit cup.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.

Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and oranges. 

Tags

Recommended for you