Cambria County
Monday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, bread and applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Fiesta chicken salad, mixed greens with tortilla strips, tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Roasted sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries.
Friday: Barbecued ribette, summer potato and corn chowder with crackers, cornbread square and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, orange and brownie.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, pineapple tidbits and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato salad, fruit salad and crackers.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, seasoned whole mini potatoes, vegetables and baked apples.
Friday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and fruit cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and oranges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.