Cambria County
Monday: Potato-crusted fish, Tuscan macaroni and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Mild buffalo chicken salad, baked potato soup with crackers, sandwich bun and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, blended rice, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Thursday: Baked cabbage roll, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Chicken marsala with gravy, bowtie pasta, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, orange and applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, pineapple tidbits and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad on wheat bun, tomato salad, quartered fruit salad and crackers.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, seasoned whole mini potatoes, vegetables and baked apples.
Friday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and fruit cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables, Italian bread, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad, pineapple and apples.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken noodles, carrots, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin orange and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears, melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
