Cambria County
Monday: Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and orange juice.
Tuesday: Barbecued glazed turkey burger with cheddar cheese, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, broccoli, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken breast, parsley redskins, creamy coleslaw, corn bread square and warm apple crisp.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Italian marinated pork chop, au gratin potatoes, broccoli florets, baked apples and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Barbecued ham sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, marinated pasta salad and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, pickled egg/beets, melon fruit salad and holiday sugar cookie.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
