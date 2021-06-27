Cambria County
Monday: Baked ham, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, tossed salad with cucumber, cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella, roasted Parmesan redskins, carrots and cookie.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, corn and fruit.
Friday: Meatballs and pasta with marinara sauce, Italian green beans, Italian bread and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued ham sandwich on wheat bun, mozzarella cheese stick, marinated pasta salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with egg, apricot halves, cottage cheese and rye bread.
Wednesday: Italian marinated pork chop, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, pineapple tidbits and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pickled egg/beets, melon fruit salad and sugar cookie.
Friday: Baked smoked sausage, brown rice pilaf, vegetables and fruit cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.