Cambria County
Monday: Beef burgundy, bowtie noodles, coin carrots, wheat bread and orange.
Tuesday: Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Grilled chicken Caesar salad, mixed greens, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, melon fruit salad and cherry lattice pie.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese, wheat bun, baked beans, church slaw and apple.
Wednesday: Egg salad, baked potato chips, tropical fruit salad, cheese stick and V8 juice.
Thursday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and wheat roll.
Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, cranberry salad and dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.