Cambria County
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich, lentil soup with crackers and orange.
Wednesday: Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Thursday: Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, lima beans, white bread and fruited Jell-O.
Friday: Sweet sausage minestrone over bowtie pasta, carrots, dinner roll and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, melon fruit salad and cherry lattice pie.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese on wheat bun, baked beans, church slaw and apple.
Wednesday: Egg salad on bun, baked potato chips, tropical fruit salad, Colby jack cheese stick and V8 juice.
Thursday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and wheat roll.
Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, cranberry salad and dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
