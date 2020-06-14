Cambria County
Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, rice pilaf, broccoli, wheat bread and pears.
Tuesday: Ham and cheese on French toast rounds, vegetable soup with crackers, French toast with syrup and tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, roasted Parmesan redskins, green beans, dinner roll and warm peach cobbler.
Friday: Breaded fish square, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, white bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, green beans, wax beans and carrots, pierogies and banana.
Tuesday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, corn and diced peaches.
Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, fruit cocktail and Italian bread.
Thursday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, citrus salad and oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, diced pears and yogurt.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
