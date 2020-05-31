Cambria County
Monday: Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and applesauce.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, tossed salad, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, beets, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, parsley potatoes, baked beans and watermelon wedge.
Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara, tossed salad with dressing, Italian bread and pineapple.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, melon fruit cup, wheat roll and applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with egg, apricot halves and rye bread.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and fruit medley.
Thursday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potato souffle, Brussel sprouts and diced pears.
Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, mixed green salad with cheese and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick’s stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patties, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patties, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
