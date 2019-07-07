Cambria County

Monday: Spinach and artichoke chicken, bowtie pasta, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Antipasto salad, tossed salad, beets, dinner roll and sunset peaches.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, baked potato with margarine, wax beans and chocolate chip cake square.

Friday: Cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and apple.

Somerset County

Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, mandarin oranges and chocolate cake with icing.

Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, seasoned mini potatoes, Brussels sprouts and diced peaches.

Wednesday: Baked smoked sausage, brown rice pilaf, glazed carrots and fruit cup.

Thursday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, coleslaw, orange and crackers.

Friday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, mixed green salad with grape tomatoes and cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas, chef salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and orange.

Tuesday: Dinner: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, squash, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey sandwich, pears and grapes.

Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, spinach slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.

Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange. 

