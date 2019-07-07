Cambria County
Monday: Spinach and artichoke chicken, bowtie pasta, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Antipasto salad, tossed salad, beets, dinner roll and sunset peaches.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, baked potato with margarine, wax beans and chocolate chip cake square.
Friday: Cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and apple.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, mandarin oranges and chocolate cake with icing.
Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, seasoned mini potatoes, Brussels sprouts and diced peaches.
Wednesday: Baked smoked sausage, brown rice pilaf, glazed carrots and fruit cup.
Thursday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, coleslaw, orange and crackers.
Friday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, mixed green salad with grape tomatoes and cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas, chef salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, squash, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey sandwich, pears and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, spinach slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
