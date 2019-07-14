Cambria County
Monday: Roasted pork with Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans and pineapple delight.
Tuesday: Sweet sausage sandwich with peppers and tomato sauce, cheesy hash browns and watermelon.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara and cheese, penne pasta with sauce, tossed salad and apple juice.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, sweet peas, white bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, lentil soup with crackers, bread and orange.
Somerset County
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus fruit salad and brownie.
Tuesday: Porcupine meatballs, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and apricot halves.
Wednesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with cheese and grape tomatoes, pineapple tidbits and rye bread.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and peach.
Friday: Breaded cod, tarter sauce, cheesy hash browns, vegetables and baked apples.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
