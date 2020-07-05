Cambria County
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Tuesday: Garlic butter flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, Italian green beans and pineapple.
Wednesday: Gnocchi gratin with ham and peas, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich, baked potato soup with crackers and melon.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, mandarin oranges and chocolate cake with icing.
Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, seasoned whole mini potatoes, Brussels sprouts, diced peaches and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Baked smoked sausage, brown rice pilaf, vegetables and fruit cup.
Thursday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, coleslaw, orange and crackers.
Friday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
