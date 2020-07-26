Cambria County
Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara, tossed salad with dressing, Italian bread and peaches.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, tossed salad with cucumber, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Warm roast beef sandwich, roasted Parmesan potatoes, carrots and banana.
Friday: Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and melon fruit cup.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with eggs, diced peaches and yogurt.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday: Potato-crusted pod, tartar sauce, seasoned whole potatoes, vegetables, apple and wheat roll.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert.
Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
