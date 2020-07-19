Cambria County
Monday: Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, white bread and fruited Jell-O.
Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich, lentil soup with crackers and orange.
Wednesday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, wax beans, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Sweet sausage sandwich with peppers and onions, ranch potatoes and watermelon.
Friday: Roasted pork with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Somerset County
Monday: Hamloaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, green beans, diced pears and wheat dinner roll.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad with grape tomatoes, baked beans and fruit medley.
Wednesday: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, white bread, mandarin oranges, cucumber salad and crackers.
Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Friday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
