Cambria County
Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Barbecued glazed turkey burger with cheddar, broccoli soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Western omelet, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and orange juice.
Thursday: Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables and birthday cake.
Friday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread and raspberry sherbet.
Somerset County
Monday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, green beans, diced pears and wheat dinner roll.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, tomato juice, baked beans and fruit medley.
Wednesday: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and cucumber salad.
Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Friday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
