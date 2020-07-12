Cambria County
Monday: Cheeseburger, barbecued butter beans, macaroni salad and cantaloupe.
Tuesday: Chicken Cobb salad, barley vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and sunset peaches.
Wednesday: Roast beef, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and sliced pears.
Thursday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, applesauce and birthday cake.
Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, Hawaiian coleslaw, ranch potatoes and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus fruit salad and brownie.
Tuesday: Porcupine meatballs, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and apricot halves.
Wednesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and peach.
Friday: Breaded cod, tartar sauce, cheesy hash browns, broccoli salad and baked apples.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and oranges.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.