Cambria County
Monday: Chicken marsala, bowties, Brussels sprouts and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Seafood salad over mixed greens, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and cottage cheese and pineapple.
Wednesday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread and applesauce cake.
Thursday: Barbecued ribette, whipped sweet potatoes, creamy coleslaw, white bread and sliced pears.
Friday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread and watermelon.
Somerset County
Monday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and melon fruit cup.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with eggs, diced peaches and dinner roll.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad and sugar cookie.
Thursday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, seasoned whole potatoes, vegetables, apple and dinner roll.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Ham, baked apples, au gratin potatoes, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
