Cambria County

Monday: Chicken marsala, bowties, Brussels sprouts and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Seafood salad over mixed greens, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and cottage cheese and pineapple.

Wednesday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread and applesauce cake.

Thursday: Barbecued ribette, whipped sweet potatoes, creamy coleslaw, white bread and sliced pears.

Friday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread and watermelon.

Somerset County

Monday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and melon fruit cup.

Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with eggs, diced peaches and dinner roll.

Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad and sugar cookie.

Thursday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, seasoned whole potatoes, vegetables, apple and dinner roll.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Ham, baked apples, au gratin potatoes, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.

Wednesday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.

Thursday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.

Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.

