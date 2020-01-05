Cambria County
Monday: Open-faced hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Tuesday: Smokey barbecued burger, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken and biscuit, creamy coleslaw, biscuit and warm peaches.
Thursday: Baked meatloaf, garlic whipped potatoes, corn, wheat bread and banana pudding.
Friday: Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued chicken, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, fruit salad and cake.
Tuesday: Hamburger, lettuce and tomato, pickled eggs/beets, macaroni salad and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, banana and rye bread.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad, diced peaches and crackers.
Friday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, melon fruit salad and dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and desset. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
