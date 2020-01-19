Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Baked crab cake, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Porcupine meatballs, seasoned mini potatoes, green and wax beans, church slaw and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Beef rice soup, chicken salad sandwich, peas and carrot salad and clementine.
Thursday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, baked apples and cottage cheese.
Friday: Cheese omelet, sausage links, orange, muffin and V-8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
