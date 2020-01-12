Cambria County

Monday: Chicken Parmesan, pasta with sauce, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.

Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, creamy vegetable chowder with crackers and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Pork loin with gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.

Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots and birthday cake. 

Friday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice and fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Chopped steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, vegetables and apricot halves.

Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and apple.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and diced pears.

Thursday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail and wheat roll.

Friday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and chocolate chip cookie.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.

Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.

Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.

Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon. 

