Cambria County
Monday: Chicken Parmesan, pasta with sauce, green beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, creamy vegetable chowder with crackers and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Pork loin with gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots and birthday cake.
Friday: Chicken taco, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Chopped steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, vegetables and apricot halves.
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and apple.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and diced pears.
Thursday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail and wheat roll.
Friday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and chocolate chip cookie.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.