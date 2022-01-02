Cambria County

Monday: Barbecued pork, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.

Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup and fruit.

Wednesday: Orange-glazed chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples and white bread.

Thursday: Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm peach crisp.

Friday: Scrambled eggs with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin with jelly and orange juice.

Somerset County

Monday: Barbecued chicken, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, tropical fruit salad and chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Hamburger on wheat bun, lettuce and tomato, pickled egg/beets, macaroni salad and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, banana and rye bread.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, bread, cucumber and tomato salad, diced peaches and crackers.

Friday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, melon fruit salad and corn muffin.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

The menus were unavailable.

