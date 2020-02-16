Cambria County
Monday: Baked ziti with meatballs, Italian green beans, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit salad.
Tuesday: Chicken Caesar club, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and blushed pears.
Wednesday: Barbecued pulled pork, baked potato and pineapple.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and cherry chip cake.
Friday: Chicken and biscuits, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Honey mustard marinated pork chop, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, baked apples and wheat roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken with gravy, seasoned whole mini potatoes, peas and diced pears.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, creamed cucumbers, cheddar cheese and fruit cup.
Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage link, banana, grain muffin and V8 Juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, spinach slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
