Cambria County

Monday: Sloppy Joe, Ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo over bowties, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, garlic bread stick and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Roasted pork with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, braised cabbage, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.

Friday: Warm roast beef sandwich, homemade vegetable soup with crackers and mixed fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, apricot halves and chocolate cake with icing.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, green beans, mandarin oranges and rye bread.

Wednesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with grape tomatoes, Ranch dressing, apple and corn muffin.

Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and dinner roll.

Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans and melon cup.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatball, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patties, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

Tags

Recommended for you