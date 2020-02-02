Cambria County
Monday: Sloppy Joe, Ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo over bowties, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, garlic bread stick and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Roasted pork with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, braised cabbage, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.
Friday: Warm roast beef sandwich, homemade vegetable soup with crackers and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, apricot halves and chocolate cake with icing.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, green beans, mandarin oranges and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with grape tomatoes, Ranch dressing, apple and corn muffin.
Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and dinner roll.
Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans and melon cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatball, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patties, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
