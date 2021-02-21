Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to rain showers during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.