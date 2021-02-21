Cambria County

Monday: Bratwurst, scalloped potatoes, peas and pears.

Tuesday: Cottage pie topped with mashed potatoes, coleslaw, biscuit and warm cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday: Creamy chicken divan over white rice, green beans, bread stick and peaches.

Thursday: Baked ham with fruit sauce, whipped potatoes, warm beets, white bread and fruit.

Friday: Vegetable lasagna roll, tossed salad, dinner roll and mandarin oranges.

Somerset County

Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, seasoned whole mini potatoes, peas and diced pears.

Tuesday: Ham potpie, tossed salad, Italian dressing and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, apple and cottage cheese.

Friday: Vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, carrot raisin salad, clementine and mozzarella cheese stick.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.

Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.

Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you