Cambria County
Monday: Bratwurst, scalloped potatoes, peas and pears.
Tuesday: Cottage pie topped with mashed potatoes, coleslaw, biscuit and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday: Creamy chicken divan over white rice, green beans, bread stick and peaches.
Thursday: Baked ham with fruit sauce, whipped potatoes, warm beets, white bread and fruit.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna roll, tossed salad, dinner roll and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, seasoned whole mini potatoes, peas and diced pears.
Tuesday: Ham potpie, tossed salad, Italian dressing and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, apple and cottage cheese.
Friday: Vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, carrot raisin salad, clementine and mozzarella cheese stick.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
