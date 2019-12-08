Cambria County
Monday: Chili con carne, baked potato with margarine, biscuit and warm applesauce.
Tuesday: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, bread stick and diced peaches.
Wednesday: Hot dog, cheesy potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Thursday: Beef braciole with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and red velvet cake with cream cheese icing.
Friday: Warm ham and cheese sandwich, creamy tomato bisque with crackers, sandwich roll and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail and yellow cake.
Tuesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken, baked potato with sour cream, capri vegetables, banana and peanut butter cookie.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, peas, apricot halves and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy, sliced carrots and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.