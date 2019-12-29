Cambria County
Monday: Open-faced barbecued pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, coleslaw, white bread and warm sliced cinnamon apples.
Tuesday: Chicken Caesar club, creamy broccoli soup with crackers and pears.
Wednesday: Center closed.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Friday: Baked Ziti with meatballs, tossed salad with cucumbers, garlic breadsticks and mixed fruit salad.
Somerset County
Monday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, vegetables, mozzarella cheese stick and fruit medley.
Tuesday: Hot dog, sauerkraut, potato salad and melon cup.
Wednesday: Center closed.
Thursday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fruit medley.
Friday: Vegetable soup, ham salad with swiss cheese sandwich, marinated pasta salad and orange.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Egg plant Parmesan, buttered pasta, peas and carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, raisins and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, spinach, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apple and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pulled pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans and cottage cheese salad. Supper: Tomato basil soup, egg salad sandwich, applesauce and oranges.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Cheddar bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, candy carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pineapple and banana.
