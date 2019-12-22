Cambria County
Monday: Stewed beef and vegetables in gravy topped with mashed potatoes, coleslaw, wheat bread and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Greek chicken salad, mixed greens with dressing, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Center closed.
Thursday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread and fruit.
Friday: Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad, breadstick and warm peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Ham, potatoes and beans, mixed greens with cheese, citrus salad and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Center closed.
Thursday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, cottage cheese and tropical fruit salad.
Friday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with egg, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Roast beef, roasted potatoes and onions, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, candy apples, yams and pineapple, peas and cranberry Jell-O salad. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and tangerines.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, baked corn, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
