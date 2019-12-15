Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow showers will change to freezing rain as the day wears on. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain and freezing rain. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.