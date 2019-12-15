Cambria County

Monday: Country-fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and fruit.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe, Ranch seasoned potatoes and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo over bowties, tossed salad and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes, braised cabbage, mini biscuit with apple butter and birthday cake.

Friday: Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese, homemade vegetable soup with crackers and mixed fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, rice pilaf, broccoli, fruit salad, cherry lattice pie and dinner roll. 

Tuesday: Marinated pork chop, sweet potato patty, mixed vegetables and apple.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and fruit medley.

Thursday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, cheesy hash brown potatoes, succotash and orange.

Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese, tartar sauce, coleslaw and diced pears. 

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Roast beef, roasted potatoes and onions, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, candy apples, yams, pineapple, peas and cranberry Jell-O salad. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and tangerines.

Thursday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pineapple and orange.

Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, baked corn, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.

