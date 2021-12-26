Cambria County
Monday: Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, wheat bread and warm peaches.
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken, bowtie pasta, baked beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Thursday: Hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail and cottage cheese.
Tuesday: Vegetable soup, ham salad with Swiss cheese sandwich, marinated pasta salad and orange.
Wednesday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fruit medley.
Thursday: Hot dog on bun, sauerkraut, potato salad and melon cup.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
The menu was not available for this week.
