Cambria County

Monday: Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, wheat bread and warm peaches.

Wednesday: Barbecued chicken, bowtie pasta, baked beans, wheat bread and fruit.

Thursday: Hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County

Monday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail and cottage cheese.

Tuesday: Vegetable soup, ham salad with Swiss cheese sandwich, marinated pasta salad and orange.

Wednesday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fruit medley.

Thursday: Hot dog on bun, sauerkraut, potato salad and melon cup.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

The menu was not available for this week.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you