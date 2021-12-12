Cambria County
Monday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, nacho chips and cookie.
Tuesday: Ranch chicken wrap, broccoli soup with crackers, tortilla shell and fruit.
Wednesday: Diced turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Potato-crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and wheat bread.
Friday: Bacon bleu cheeseburger, baked beans and sliced apples.
Somerset County
Monday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, vegetables, mozzarella cheese stick and fruit medley.
Tuesday: Honey mustard marinated pork chop, sweet potato patty, mixed vegetables and apple.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and fruit cup.
Thursday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, cheesy hash browns, succotash and orange.
Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese on wheat bun, tartar sauce, coleslaw and diced pears.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
