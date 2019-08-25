Cambria County
Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Bacon bleu burger, creamy potato soup with crackers and apple.
Wednesday: Spinach and artichoke chicken, bowtie pasta, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, baked potato, wax beans and chocolate chip cake square.
Friday: Antipasto salad, tossed salad, noodle soup with crackers, dinner roll and peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, church slaw and melon fruit cup.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, peach and dinner roll.
Wednesday: Marinated pork chop, cheesy hash browns, orange glazed carrots, apricot halves and rye bread.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad, fruit cocktail and peanut butter cookie.
Friday: Egg, ham and cheese sandwich on English muffin, cottage cheese, orange and V-8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
