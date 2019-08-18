Cambria County

Monday: Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm sliced peaches.

Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli salad and applesauce.

Wednesday: Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread and sliced pears.

Thursday: Cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread and strawberry shortcake.

Friday: Potato crusted pollock, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and melon.

Somerset County

Monday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower and diced pears.

Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges and cottage cheese.

Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potato patty, green beans, banana and wheat dinner roll.

Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed garden salad, pineapple tidbits and Italian bread.

Friday: Fish sandwich, marinated pasta, salad and fruit medley.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

