Cambria County
Monday: Egg omelet topped with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and orange juice.
Tuesday: Mandarin and cranberry chicken salad, mixed greens, three-bean salad, dinner roll and cookie.
Wednesday: Open-face meat loaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and sliced apples.
Thursday: Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, peas and birthday cake.
Friday: Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich, minestrone soup with crackers and cantaloupe.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, parsley red skin potatoes, vegetables, nectarine and wheat dinner roll.
Tuesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with eggs and grape tomatoes, applesauce and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad, tomato salad, fruit cocktail and crackers.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, vegetables and citrus salad.
Friday: Baked smoked sausage, brown rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.